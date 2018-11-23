Genprex’s (GNPX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Maxim Group

Maxim Group restated their buy rating on shares of Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. They currently have a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

“Genprex reported 3Q18 with a net loss of ($2.2M) and ended the period with $10.3M in cash and cash equivalents.”,” Maxim Group’s analyst wrote.

NASDAQ GNPX opened at $1.42 on Tuesday. Genprex has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $19.45.

Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Analysts anticipate that Genprex will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Genprex

Genprex, Inc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, develops drugs to treat cancer. Its lead product candidate is Oncoprex, an active anti-cancer agent that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). It also conducts preclinical research for developing Oncoprex to be administered with immunotherapies in NSCLC; and research into other tumor suppressor genes associated with chromosome.

