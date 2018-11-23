Gentarium 24-Hour Volume Tops $4,285.00 (GTM)

Gentarium (CURRENCY:GTM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 23rd. Gentarium has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $4,285.00 worth of Gentarium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Gentarium has traded 21.5% lower against the dollar. One Gentarium coin can currently be bought for $0.45 or 0.00010516 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00009473 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00004190 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00022980 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00127991 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00190768 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $388.02 or 0.09024535 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000118 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00009258 BTC.

Gentarium Profile

Gentarium’s total supply is 1,802,966 coins. Gentarium’s official website is gtmcoin.io. Gentarium’s official Twitter account is @gentarium_GTM.

Buying and Selling Gentarium

Gentarium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gentarium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gentarium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gentarium using one of the exchanges listed above.

