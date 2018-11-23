George Kurian Sells 10,000 Shares of NetApp Inc. (NTAP) Stock

NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) CEO George Kurian sold 10,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $666,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,865.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

George Kurian also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NetApp alerts:

On Thursday, November 1st, George Kurian sold 6,000 shares of NetApp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.35, for a total value of $470,100.00.

On Monday, October 22nd, George Kurian sold 11,435 shares of NetApp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $897,190.10.

On Monday, October 1st, George Kurian sold 6,000 shares of NetApp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total value of $516,600.00.

On Thursday, September 20th, George Kurian sold 46,638 shares of NetApp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.76, for a total value of $3,953,036.88.

On Tuesday, September 4th, George Kurian sold 6,000 shares of NetApp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.61, for a total value of $519,660.00.

Shares of NTAP opened at $65.91 on Friday. NetApp Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.00 and a twelve month high of $88.08. The company has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.65.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The data storage provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. NetApp had a return on equity of 51.50% and a net margin of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NetApp Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 3rd. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.51%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on NetApp from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. DA Davidson raised their price target on NetApp from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on NetApp from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price target on NetApp from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in NetApp by 589.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,276 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in NetApp by 16,433.3% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,488 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in NetApp in the 3rd quarter valued at $182,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in NetApp in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NetApp in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. 95.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “George Kurian Sells 10,000 Shares of NetApp Inc. (NTAP) Stock” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/23/george-kurian-sells-10000-shares-of-netapp-inc-ntap-stock.html.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share date on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.