George Weston Limited (WN) Insider Acquires C$56,418.00 in Stock

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) insider Rashid Wasti acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$94.03 per share, with a total value of C$56,418.00.

Rashid Wasti also recently made the following trade(s):

Get George Weston alerts:

On Tuesday, September 11th, Rashid Wasti acquired 150 shares of George Weston stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$98.64 per share, with a total value of C$14,796.00.

On Friday, September 7th, Rashid Wasti acquired 100 shares of George Weston stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$98.59 per share, with a total value of C$9,859.00.

TSE:WN traded up C$0.98 on Friday, hitting C$95.00. The company had a trading volume of 157,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,937. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.84, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.66. George Weston Limited has a 52 week low of C$89.02 and a 52 week high of C$112.08.

Several brokerages recently commented on WN. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$109.00 to C$116.00 in a research note on Monday, July 30th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$115.00 to C$119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$123.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$112.00 price objective on shares of George Weston in a research note on Wednesday.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/23/george-weston-limited-wn-insider-acquires-c56418-00-in-stock.html.

George Weston Company Profile

George Weston Limited engages in the food processing and distribution business in Canada and internationally. The company's Weston Foods segment produces fresh, frozen, and specialty bakery products, such as breads, rolls, bagels, flatbreads, rye bread, tortillas, doughnuts, cakes, pies, cookies, crackers, and other baked goods through national and regional supermarkets, wholesale and club stores, dollar stores, convenience stores, food service distributors, and outlets.

See Also: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for George Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for George Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.