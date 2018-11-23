Gifto Price Reaches $0.0310 (GTO)

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. During the last week, Gifto has traded down 30.4% against the U.S. dollar. Gifto has a market cap of $16.46 million and $5.12 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gifto token can currently be bought for $0.0310 or 0.00000705 BTC on major exchanges including Kryptono, BiteBTC, Upbit and Bithumb.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Gifto alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00009429 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00004175 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00022382 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00128191 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00198295 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $376.76 or 0.08584395 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00009365 BTC.

About Gifto

Gifto’s launch date was December 14th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 531,819,169 tokens. Gifto’s official website is gifto.io. The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gifto Token Trading

Gifto can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX, Bancor Network, Upbit, BiteBTC, Bibox, Bittrex, Coinnest, OKEx, Cobinhood, Binance, Kyber Network, Kryptono, Bithumb, CoinTiger and Allbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gifto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gifto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gifto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gifto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.