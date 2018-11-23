Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,499,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 166,396 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.19% of Gilead Sciences worth $193,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 199,789.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,350,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,420,587,000 after acquiring an additional 31,335,030 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 285.0% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 3,998,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $308,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959,697 shares during the period. Swedbank lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank now owns 3,906,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $301,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988,987 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4,550.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,913,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,389 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,986,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $307,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,820 shares during the period. 77.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

GILD stock opened at $66.74 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.27 and a 12 month high of $89.54. The company has a market cap of $86.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 39.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.64%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GILD. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.63.

In related news, Director John C. Martin sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total value of $3,902,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,067,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,408,146.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,087,500. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/23/gilead-sciences-inc-gild-shares-sold-by-canada-pension-plan-investment-board.html.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, and Tybost for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.