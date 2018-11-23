Gina Clark Sells 29,549 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (ABC) Stock

AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) EVP Gina Clark sold 29,549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total transaction of $2,610,063.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,005,235.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

ABC stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.66. The company had a trading volume of 361,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,914. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 52 week low of $77.28 and a 52 week high of $106.27. The company has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 45.54%. The company had revenue of $43.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 19th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 16th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.65%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 0.3% in the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 176,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,256,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 93.2% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 8.9% in the third quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 5.7% in the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 11,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 9.6% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. 64.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Sunday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.07.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

