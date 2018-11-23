Girard Partners LTD. Acquires New Holdings in Enbridge Inc (ENB)

Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,608 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 21.4% during the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,094 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1.3% during the second quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,062 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 12.7% during the second quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 13,402 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 4.6% during the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 35,496 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 12.0% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 14,480 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

ENB has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, September 24th. Bank of America upgraded Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.17.

NYSE ENB opened at $33.47 on Friday. Enbridge Inc has a one year low of $29.00 and a one year high of $41.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $8.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enbridge Inc will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 132.47%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates in five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

