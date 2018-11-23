Girard Partners LTD. Takes Position in Seagate Technology PLC (STX)

Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of STX. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the third quarter valued at $259,905,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 289.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,706,099 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $80,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,870 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,691,882 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $152,011,000 after buying an additional 1,204,618 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,387,000. Finally, ValueAct Holdings L.P. increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 22,404,700 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,265,194,000 after buying an additional 946,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP James J. Murphy sold 509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total transaction of $28,809.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,423.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology stock opened at $42.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.71. Seagate Technology PLC has a 52-week low of $36.69 and a 52-week high of $62.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The data storage provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 123.05% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology PLC will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 18th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.74%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on STX shares. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Friday, November 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. UBS Group downgraded Seagate Technology to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $39.00 price objective on Seagate Technology and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Seagate Technology from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.91.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

