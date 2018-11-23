Glencore (GLEN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $279.45

Shares of Glencore PLC (LON:GLEN) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 279.45 ($3.65) and last traded at GBX 280.55 ($3.67), with a volume of 36570937 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 290.65 ($3.80).

Several research firms have weighed in on GLEN. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price on Glencore and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Liberum Capital raised Glencore to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on Glencore and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday. Finally, HSBC set a GBX 440 ($5.75) target price on Glencore and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Glencore has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 393.57 ($5.14).

About Glencore (LON:GLEN)

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

