Glenview Trust Co Has $9.21 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (PFE)

Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,267 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $9,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 5.4% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 33,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 25.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 285,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,352,000 after buying an additional 57,176 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management lifted its position in Pfizer by 962,667.3% in the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 500,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,163,000 after buying an additional 500,587 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 61.1% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 14,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 5,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co lifted its position in Pfizer by 10.9% in the second quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 681,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,127,000 after buying an additional 67,151 shares during the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 55,556 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,976,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,576,712. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PFE opened at $43.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $256.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.88. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.20 and a 1 year high of $45.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 44.63% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.32%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

