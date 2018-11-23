Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (ENT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $169.58 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:ENT) to announce $169.58 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Global Eagle Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $168.05 million to $171.10 million. Global Eagle Entertainment reported sales of $159.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Global Eagle Entertainment will report full-year sales of $656.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $654.54 million to $657.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $707.86 million, with estimates ranging from $703.40 million to $712.32 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Global Eagle Entertainment.

Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.19). Global Eagle Entertainment had a negative net margin of 40.53% and a negative return on equity of 370.92%. The business had revenue of $164.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.65 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Eagle Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Global Eagle Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $0.20 target price on shares of Global Eagle Entertainment in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Global Eagle Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Global Eagle Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.60.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENT. Tenzing Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Global Eagle Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,276,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Global Eagle Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,100,000. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Global Eagle Entertainment by 59.5% in the second quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,339,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 499,900 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Global Eagle Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $620,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Global Eagle Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $510,000. 70.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ENT traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,333. Global Eagle Entertainment has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.67.

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc provides content, connectivity, and digital media solutions for travel industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Media & Content and Connectivity. The Media & Content buys, produces, manages, distributes, and provides post-production services and wholly-owned and licensed media content, video and music programming, advertising, applications, and video games for and to the airline, maritime, and other away from home non-theatrical markets.

