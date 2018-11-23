Global Social Chain Tops 1-Day Volume of $151,231.00 (GSC)

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 23rd. Global Social Chain has a total market cap of $2.46 million and $151,231.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Global Social Chain has traded down 40.9% against the dollar. One Global Social Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000124 BTC on major exchanges including Rfinex, OKEx, Indodax and HADAX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00009392 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00004170 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00022947 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00127680 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00190279 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $377.98 or 0.08823991 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00009369 BTC.

Global Social Chain Profile

Global Social Chain’s launch date was April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 461,460,428 tokens. Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Global Social Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain. Global Social Chain’s official website is www.gsc.social.

Buying and Selling Global Social Chain

Global Social Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, HADAX, Rfinex and Indodax. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Social Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Global Social Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

