Global Water Resources (GWRS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Global Water Resources, Inc. is a water resource management company. It owns and operates regulated water, wastewater and recycled water utilities. Global Water Resources, Inc. is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. “

Get Global Water Resources alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GWRS. TheStreet lowered shares of Global Water Resources from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Global Water Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th.

GWRS traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.93. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,884. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.14 million, a PE ratio of 83.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Global Water Resources has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $11.61.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Global Water Resources had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The business had revenue of $9.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Global Water Resources will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0239 per share. This is a positive change from Global Water Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Global Water Resources’s payout ratio is presently 233.33%.

In other Global Water Resources news, Director Debra Coy bought 4,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.05 per share, for a total transaction of $41,466.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 7,430 shares of company stock valued at $73,830. 50.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 14.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 150,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 19,343 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Global Water Resources during the second quarter worth about $2,149,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 6.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 480,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,514,000 after acquiring an additional 30,230 shares during the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Water Resources during the third quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 110.3% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 762,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,076,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.24% of the company’s stock.

Global Water Resources Company Profile

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2017, it served approximately 51,000 people in approximately 20,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Water Resources (GWRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Global Water Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Water Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.