Globeflex Capital L P Has $794,000 Holdings in Century Communities Inc (CCS)

Globeflex Capital L P lessened its stake in Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,243 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,195 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Century Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Century Communities by 8,812.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,615 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 5,552 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in Century Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in Century Communities by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,551 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in Century Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Century Communities alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on Century Communities from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Monday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Century Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $38.50 to $31.50 in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

CCS stock opened at $20.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $625.33 million, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.19. Century Communities Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.20 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $552.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.88 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 4.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Century Communities Inc will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/23/globeflex-capital-l-p-has-794000-holdings-in-century-communities-inc-ccs.html.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in California, Colorado, Georgia, Nevada, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and the provision of mortgage services and title services to its home buyers.

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.