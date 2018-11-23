GNC Holdings Inc (GNC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of GNC Holdings Inc (NYSE:GNC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.50.

GNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GNC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of GNC in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Buckingham Research initiated coverage on GNC in a research note on Monday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of GNC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $176,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of GNC by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,005 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 26,466 shares during the period. Miller Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of GNC by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 92,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 22,125 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GNC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $381,000. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of GNC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $421,000. Institutional investors own 48.23% of the company’s stock.

GNC stock opened at $2.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $249.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.54. GNC has a twelve month low of $2.71 and a twelve month high of $6.38.

GNC (NYSE:GNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $580.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.45 million. GNC had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 33.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that GNC will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

GNC Company Profile

GNC Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of health, wellness, and performance products. It operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Manufacturing/Wholesale. Its products include protein, performance supplements, weight management supplements, vitamins, herbs and greens, wellness supplements, health and beauty, food and drink, and other general merchandise.

