News coverage about Gold Standard Ventures (CVE:GSV) has been trending somewhat positive on Friday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Gold Standard Ventures earned a coverage optimism score of 1.17 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the company an news buzz score of 4 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of GSV opened at C$2.02 on Friday. Gold Standard Ventures has a twelve month low of C$1.81 and a twelve month high of C$3.85.

Get Gold Standard Ventures alerts:

WARNING: “Gold Standard Ventures (GSV) Earns Coverage Optimism Score of 1.17” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/23/gold-standard-ventures-gsv-earns-coverage-optimism-score-of-1-17.html.

About Gold Standard Ventures

Gold Standard Ventures Corp. is focused on the acquisition and exploration of district-scale and other gold-bearing mineral resource properties completely in the State of Nevada, the United States. The Company operates through the acquisition and exploration of exploration and evaluation assets segment.

Recommended Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Standard Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Standard Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.