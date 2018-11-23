Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) by 29.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,252,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282,212 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 2.42% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $40,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GEM. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $265,000. HL Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,930 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $399,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GEM opened at $30.55 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $28.65 and a 1 year high of $39.44.

