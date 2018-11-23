Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give MTU Aero Engines (MTX) a €191.00 Price Target

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) has been given a €191.00 ($222.09) price target by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Friday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.41% from the company’s previous close.

MTX has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank set a €160.00 ($186.05) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. equinet set a €155.00 ($180.23) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Independent Research set a €185.00 ($215.12) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Barclays set a €191.00 ($222.09) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €205.00 ($238.37) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MTU Aero Engines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €187.94 ($218.54).

Shares of MTX stock traded up €3.30 ($3.84) on Friday, hitting €179.50 ($208.72). 88,009 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,994. MTU Aero Engines has a twelve month low of €114.75 ($133.43) and a twelve month high of €156.80 ($182.33).

MTU Aero Engines Company Profile

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines, modules, and components in Germany, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturing Business; and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Business.

