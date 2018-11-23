Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates GBX 210 Price Target for Barclays (BARC)

Barclays (LON:BARC) has been assigned a GBX 210 ($2.74) price target by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on shares of Barclays and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Cfra set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on shares of Barclays and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 239 ($3.12) price objective (up previously from GBX 236 ($3.08)) on shares of Barclays in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective on shares of Barclays and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 225.94 ($2.95).

Barclays stock opened at GBX 166.32 ($2.17) on Friday. Barclays has a 12 month low of GBX 177.30 ($2.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 235.35 ($3.08).

In other news, insider James E. Staley bought 168,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 174 ($2.27) per share, with a total value of £293,816.40 ($383,923.17). Also, insider Mary Anne Citrino bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 176 ($2.30) per share, with a total value of £3,520 ($4,599.50).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices.

