GoldPieces (GP) Price Hits $0.0241 on Exchanges

GoldPieces (CURRENCY:GP) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 23rd. One GoldPieces coin can now be purchased for about $0.0241 or 0.00000375 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. GoldPieces has a market capitalization of $29,346.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of GoldPieces was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GoldPieces has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $97.28 or 0.02282020 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00007760 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00009600 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000848 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003059 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00001657 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00001426 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GoldPieces Coin Profile

GP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 6th, 2015. GoldPieces’ total supply is 1,220,161 coins. GoldPieces’ official website is goldpieces.net. GoldPieces’ official Twitter account is @Gold_Pieces and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GoldPieces Coin Trading

GoldPieces can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldPieces directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldPieces should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoldPieces using one of the exchanges listed above.

