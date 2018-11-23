Graham Holdings Co (GHC) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC) by 169.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Graham were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Graham in the third quarter valued at $2,911,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Graham in the third quarter valued at $2,523,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Graham in the third quarter valued at $4,106,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Graham by 8.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,227,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Graham by 14.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,614,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GHC stock opened at $631.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.51. Graham Holdings Co has a 1 year low of $537.40 and a 1 year high of $660.00.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $13.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.65 by $4.54. The company had revenue of $674.77 million for the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 15.98%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 17th were paid a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 16th.

In other Graham news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.95, for a total value of $637,945.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,237.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides a range of certificate, diploma, and degree programs, as well as online education services; and test preparation business services in pre-college, graduate, health, and bar review, as well as publishes and sells test preparation and other books through retail channels.

