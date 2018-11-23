Grain Co Continental Purchases 134,033 Shares of RiceBran Technologies (RIBT) Stock

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) major shareholder Grain Co Continental acquired 134,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.99 per share, for a total transaction of $400,758.67. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Grain Co Continental also recently made the following trade(s):

Get RiceBran Technologies alerts:

On Monday, November 19th, Grain Co Continental purchased 97,523 shares of RiceBran Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.95 per share, for a total transaction of $287,692.85.

On Thursday, November 15th, Grain Co Continental purchased 84,902 shares of RiceBran Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.89 per share, for a total transaction of $245,366.78.

On Monday, November 12th, Grain Co Continental purchased 37,701 shares of RiceBran Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.71 per share, for a total transaction of $102,169.71.

On Tuesday, August 28th, Grain Co Continental purchased 48,779 shares of RiceBran Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.18 per share, for a total transaction of $155,117.22.

On Thursday, August 30th, Grain Co Continental purchased 123,779 shares of RiceBran Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.21 per share, for a total transaction of $397,330.59.

Shares of RiceBran Technologies stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $2.98. 1,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,882. RiceBran Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $3.46.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.46 million for the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative net margin of 74.93% and a negative return on equity of 45.57%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RIBT shares. Lake Street Capital set a $5.00 price target on shares of RiceBran Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of RiceBran Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIBT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in RiceBran Technologies by 340.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 46,574 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in RiceBran Technologies during the third quarter worth about $144,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in RiceBran Technologies by 253.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 73,036 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in RiceBran Technologies during the third quarter worth about $345,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in RiceBran Technologies by 190.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 669,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 439,000 shares in the last quarter. 10.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/23/grain-co-continental-purchases-134033-shares-of-ricebran-technologies-ribt-stock.html.

About RiceBran Technologies

RiceBran Technologies processes and markets healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from raw rice bran. The company manufactures and distributes stabilized rice bran (SRB) in various granulations with other products and derivatives. It offers RiBalance, a rice bran nutritional package derived from further processing of SRB; RiSolubles, a nutritious carbohydrate and lipid rich fraction of RiBalance; RiFiber, a protein and fiber rich derivative of RiBalance; and protein and protein/fiber blends under the ProRyza brand.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for RiceBran Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiceBran Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.