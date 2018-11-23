Gratus Capital LLC Invests $242,000 in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index (FNDF) Stock

Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index (NYSEARCA:FNDF) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDF. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 16,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Huber Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 34,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDF opened at $27.42 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index has a 12-month low of $26.86 and a 12-month high of $32.54.

