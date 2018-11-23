Gratus Capital LLC Sells 616 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)

Gratus Capital LLC lowered its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,110 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 204.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 128.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

WBA opened at $79.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.82. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 52-week low of $59.07 and a 52-week high of $83.18. The company has a market cap of $75.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.74.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.03. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $33.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.64 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.24%.

In related news, EVP Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 52,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.77, for a total transaction of $4,096,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,076 shares in the company, valued at $6,386,356.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kimberly R. Scardino sold 11,970 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total value of $955,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,706 shares of company stock worth $5,268,584 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WBA. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.22.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

