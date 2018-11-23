Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

GLDD has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. TheStreet raised Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Noble Financial set a $8.00 target price on Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.88.

Shares of GLDD stock opened at $7.08 on Wednesday. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 12-month low of $4.15 and a 12-month high of $7.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.36 million, a PE ratio of -26.22 and a beta of 0.62.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a negative return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The firm had revenue of $204.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 42.3% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,535 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 11,760 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 4.1% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 337,571 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 8.8% during the second quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 175,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 14,211 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 129.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 15,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 135.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 26,679 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 15,353 shares during the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Dredging, and Environmental & Infrastructure. The Dredging segment is involved in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

