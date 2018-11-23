Greenbrier Companies Inc (GBX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $569.75 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) will announce $569.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Greenbrier Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $547.00 million to $589.00 million. Greenbrier Companies posted sales of $559.54 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, January 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Greenbrier Companies will report full year sales of $3.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $3.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Greenbrier Companies.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $689.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.98 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GBX. Stifel Nicolaus set a $62.00 target price on Greenbrier Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on Greenbrier Companies from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Greenbrier Companies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Greenbrier Companies from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Greenbrier Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.38.

Shares of NYSE GBX traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.76. The stock had a trading volume of 6,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,993. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Greenbrier Companies has a fifty-two week low of $43.05 and a fifty-two week high of $64.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 13th. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.21%.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 9,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total value of $510,640.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,228.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBX. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 5.0% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 19,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. HPM Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 90,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,777,000 after buying an additional 6,428 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 197.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 61,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,128,000 after buying an additional 3,041 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 23,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America and Europe. Its Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; and pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

