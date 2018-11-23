Griffon Co. (GFF) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 14th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0725 per share by the conglomerate on Thursday, December 20th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 28th. This is a positive change from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Griffon has raised its dividend payment by an average of 24.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Griffon has a dividend payout ratio of 39.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Griffon to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.29 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.3%.

Shares of NYSE:GFF opened at $12.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.83 million, a P/E ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.58. Griffon has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $23.95.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The conglomerate reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $545.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.58 million. Griffon had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 6.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Griffon will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Griffon announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the conglomerate to buy up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Griffon news, Chairman Ronald J. Kramer acquired 29,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.12 per share, with a total value of $363,563.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 2,280,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,644,907.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald J. Kramer acquired 19,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.20 per share, with a total value of $243,963.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,280,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,827,382.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Griffon from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Sidoti decreased their price objective on shares of Griffon from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Griffon in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Griffon in a report on Friday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Griffon in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

About Griffon

Griffon Corporation, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, engages in home and building, telephonics, and plastic products businesses worldwide. Its Home & Building Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; and residential and commercial garage doors to professional dealers and home center retail chains.

