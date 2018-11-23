GrubHub (GRUB) Receives Hold Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their hold rating on shares of GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $85.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $108.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GrubHub’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

GRUB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $149.00 price target on shares of GrubHub in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of GrubHub from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of GrubHub from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of GrubHub from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GrubHub from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $129.95.

Shares of NYSE GRUB traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.88. The company had a trading volume of 6,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,135,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. GrubHub has a 12 month low of $65.14 and a 12 month high of $149.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 81.28, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.61.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $247.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.19 million. GrubHub had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 10.64%. Research analysts forecast that GrubHub will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GrubHub news, COO Stanley Chia sold 3,528 shares of GrubHub stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.78, for a total transaction of $507,255.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,453.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 4,000 shares of GrubHub stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.27, for a total transaction of $577,080.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,666,975.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,437 shares of company stock valued at $7,752,921. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRUB. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in GrubHub by 287.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 969 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in GrubHub in the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in GrubHub in the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in GrubHub in the 3rd quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in GrubHub in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. 95.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GrubHub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 80,000 local restaurants with diners in approximately 1,600 cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites for iPhone, Android, iPad, Apple Watch, and Apple TV devices; and operates Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and eat24.com.

