Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Hain Celestial Group to $24.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Buckingham Research set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Hain Celestial Group and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Hain Celestial Group and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.40.

NASDAQ:HAIN traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.60. The stock had a trading volume of 153,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,009,179. Hain Celestial Group has a 12-month low of $21.76 and a 12-month high of $43.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.09.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a positive return on equity of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $560.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Hain Celestial Group will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark L. Schiller bought 45,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.88 per share, for a total transaction of $1,047,904.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 124,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,845,242.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global X Management Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 113.7% in the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $151,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $194,000. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 119.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

