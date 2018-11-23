Halcon Resources (HK) Shares Gap Down to $2.73

Halcon Resources Corp (NYSE:HK) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.61, but opened at $2.73. Halcon Resources shares last traded at $2.92, with a volume of 170884 shares.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HK. Imperial Capital set a $6.00 target price on shares of Halcon Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Halcon Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Halcon Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Halcon Resources from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.54.

Get Halcon Resources alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $467.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.40 and a beta of 4.05.

Halcon Resources (NYSE:HK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $61.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.33 million. Halcon Resources had a negative net margin of 101.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.05%. The company’s revenue was down 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Halcon Resources Corp will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Halcon Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Halcon Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Halcon Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $168,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Halcon Resources by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 54,095 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 28,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halcon Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $274,000.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/23/halcon-resources-hk-shares-gap-down-to-2-73.html.

About Halcon Resources (NYSE:HK)

Halcón Resources Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2018, the company held interests in 21,679 net acres in the Monument Draw area of the Delaware Basin, located in Pecos and Reeves Counties, Texas; and 27,035 net acres in the Hackberry Draw area of the Delaware Basin, located in Pecos and Reeves Counties, Texas.

Featured Story: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Halcon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halcon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.