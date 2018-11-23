Halma (HLMA) Receives Hold Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Halma (LON:HLMA) in a research note published on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) price target on shares of Halma in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,371.36 ($17.92).

Get Halma alerts:

HLMA stock opened at GBX 1,315 ($17.18) on Tuesday. Halma has a 1 year low of GBX 956.50 ($12.50) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,341 ($17.52).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 27th will be given a GBX 6.11 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 27th.

Halma Company Profile

Halma plc provides process and infrastructure safety, medical, and environmental and analysis products worldwide. Its Process Safety segment offers safety systems to control hazardous industrial processes and access to dangerous machines; gas detection instruments; pressure management products; key interlocks and interlocking systems; pipeline corrosion monitoring products and systems; and process safety systems.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Halma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.