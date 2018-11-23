Hartford Investment Management Co. Buys 1,699 Shares of Insperity Inc (NSP)

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) by 25.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Insperity were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Insperity by 7.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 81,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,680,000 after purchasing an additional 5,336 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Insperity by 10.5% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Insperity by 47.5% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 37,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,533,000 after purchasing an additional 11,948 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insperity by 14.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,139,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $584,781,000 after purchasing an additional 757,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insperity by 248.3% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 100,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,576,000 after purchasing an additional 71,672 shares during the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Paul J. Sarvadi sold 30,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.61, for a total transaction of $3,498,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 598,962 shares in the company, valued at $69,844,958.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 2,700 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total transaction of $313,227.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,788,441.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,742 shares of company stock worth $4,156,509. Insiders own 9.58% of the company’s stock.

NSP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Insperity from $88.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. First Analysis cut Insperity from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Insperity from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Insperity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.40.

Insperity stock opened at $98.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.12, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.90. Insperity Inc has a fifty-two week low of $55.40 and a fifty-two week high of $121.15.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $925.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.62 million. Insperity had a return on equity of 123.25% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Insperity Inc will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insperity Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which encompasses a range of human resources functions comprising payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management and training, and development services.

