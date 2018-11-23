Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $16.36 Million Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (MCD)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,807 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 5,414 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $16,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Mcdonald’s by 16,737.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 353,084 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 350,987 shares in the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank bought a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,064,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Mcdonald’s by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 158,369 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $24,815,000 after acquiring an additional 13,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Mcdonald’s by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,358 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,190,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Imperial Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.79.

In other Mcdonald’s news, CEO Stephen Easterbrook sold 201,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.63, for a total value of $35,323,232.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,592,697.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.68, for a total transaction of $849,665.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 221,041 shares of company stock valued at $38,839,407 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MCD opened at $182.72 on Friday. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52 week low of $146.84 and a 52 week high of $188.90. The company has a market cap of $140.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.53.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The fast-food giant reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.11. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 24.56% and a negative return on equity of 116.43%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. Mcdonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is a boost from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.66%.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 37,241 restaurants, including 34,108 franchised restaurants comprising 21,366 franchised to conventional franchisees, 6,945 licensed to developmental licensees, and 5,797 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 3,133 company-operated restaurants.

