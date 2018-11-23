HashCoin (HSC) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.96 Million

HashCoin (CURRENCY:HSC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. One HashCoin token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including BCEX and Gate.io. HashCoin has a market capitalization of $2.96 million and approximately $2,539.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HashCoin has traded 17.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00009354 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00004182 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00022640 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00128327 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00196124 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $373.86 or 0.08606628 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00009223 BTC.

About HashCoin

HashCoin was first traded on April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 tokens. HashCoin’s official website is www.hashfuture.io. The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HashCoin

HashCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HashCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HashCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

