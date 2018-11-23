Haverty Furniture Companies (HVT) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

HVT has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Haverty Furniture Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised Haverty Furniture Companies from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd.

Get Haverty Furniture Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HVT opened at $21.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $447.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.81. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 1-year low of $17.70 and a 1-year high of $25.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $210.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.43 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 2.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Haverty Furniture Companies will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.60%.

Haverty Furniture Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, November 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $290,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $389,000. 81.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products, as well as mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, and Beautyrest Black names.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.