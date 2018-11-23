HC Wainwright Reiterates $3.00 Price Target for Lipocine (LPCN)

HC Wainwright set a $3.00 price target on Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of Lipocine in a report on Friday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.38.

Shares of LPCN opened at $1.41 on Monday. Lipocine has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $3.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 7.40, a current ratio of 7.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.12. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lipocine will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lipocine stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Lipocine Inc (NASDAQ:LPCN) by 145.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,429 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,606 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.44% of Lipocine worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

About Lipocine

Lipocine Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products in the area of men's and women's health. Its primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. The company has a portfolio of product candidates designed to produce pharmacokinetic characteristics, facilitate lower dosing requirements, bypass first-pass metabolism in certain cases, reduce side effects, and eliminate gastrointestinal interactions that limit bioavailability.

