HCP, Inc. (HCP) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of HCP worth $8,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HCP. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HCP during the second quarter valued at $104,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HCP during the second quarter valued at $142,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its stake in HCP by 87.7% during the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 6,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Lourd Capital LLC purchased a new position in HCP during the third quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in HCP during the third quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Get HCP alerts:

Shares of HCP opened at $28.86 on Friday. HCP, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.48 and a 1-year high of $29.32. The stock has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

HCP (NYSE:HCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.10. HCP had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $456.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that HCP, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 5th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. HCP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.90%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HCP shares. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of HCP in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of HCP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $28.00 price objective on shares of HCP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HCP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of HCP from $27.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.75.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “HCP, Inc. (HCP) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/23/hcp-inc-hcp-shares-bought-by-toronto-dominion-bank.html.

HCP Company Profile

HCP, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. HCP owns a large-scale portfolio primarily diversified across life science, medical office and senior housing. Recognized as a global leader in sustainability, HCP has been a publicly-traded company since 1985 and was the first healthcare REIT selected to the S&P 500 index.

Featured Article: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for HCP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.