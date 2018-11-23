HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 390,352 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 21,611 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $36,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 2.9% during the third quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 21,208 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 1.4% during the second quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 52,034 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 25.6% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 23.3% during the third quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 4,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 22.4% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. 17.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

HDB stock opened at $96.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $85.43 and a twelve month high of $112.10. The firm has a market cap of $82.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.88.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/23/hdfc-bank-limited-hdb-shares-bought-by-sumitomo-mitsui-trust-holdings-inc.html.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

Recommended Story: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.