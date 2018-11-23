Head-To-Head Analysis: AMPAL Amern ISR/SH NEW (AMPLQ) vs. Prospect Capital (PSEC)

AMPAL Amern ISR/SH NEW (OTCMKTS:AMPLQ) and Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

AMPAL Amern ISR/SH NEW has a beta of -15, meaning that its share price is 1,600% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prospect Capital has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AMPAL Amern ISR/SH NEW and Prospect Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMPAL Amern ISR/SH NEW N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Prospect Capital $607.01 million 4.11 $299.86 million $0.79 8.63

Prospect Capital has higher revenue and earnings than AMPAL Amern ISR/SH NEW.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for AMPAL Amern ISR/SH NEW and Prospect Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AMPAL Amern ISR/SH NEW 0 0 0 0 N/A Prospect Capital 1 1 0 0 1.50

Prospect Capital has a consensus price target of $5.50, suggesting a potential downside of 19.35%. Given Prospect Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Prospect Capital is more favorable than AMPAL Amern ISR/SH NEW.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.1% of Prospect Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 63.4% of AMPAL Amern ISR/SH NEW shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of Prospect Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares AMPAL Amern ISR/SH NEW and Prospect Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMPAL Amern ISR/SH NEW N/A N/A N/A Prospect Capital 54.69% 9.11% 5.18%

Dividends

Prospect Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.6%. AMPAL Amern ISR/SH NEW does not pay a dividend. Prospect Capital pays out 91.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Prospect Capital has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Summary

Prospect Capital beats AMPAL Amern ISR/SH NEW on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

AMPAL Amern ISR/SH NEW Company Profile

Ampal-American Israel Corp. acquires interests in businesses located in the State of Israel or that are Israel-related. It invests in companies in energy, real estate and project development, and leisure. The company provides its investee companies with ongoing support through its involvement in the investees' strategic decisions and introduction to the financial community, investment bankers, and other potential investors both in and outside of Israel. Ampal-American Israel Corp. was founded in 1942 and is based in Herzliya, Israel with an additional office in New York, New York. On May 2, 2013, the voluntary petition of Ampal-American Israel Corp. for reorganization under Chapter 11 was converted to Chapter 7. It had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on August 29, 2012. Livsmedelskompaniet Lmk Chark Aktiebolag is in liquidation.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, and bridge transactions. It also makes real estate investments particularly in multi-family residential real estate asset class. The fund makes secured debt, senior debt, unitranche debt, first-lien and second lien, private debt, mezzanine debt, and equity investments in private and microcap public businesses. It focuses on both primary origination and secondary loans/portfolios and invests in situations like debt financings for private equity sponsors, acquisitions, dividend recapitalizations, growth financings, bridge loans, cash flow term loans, real estate financings/investments. The fund typically invests across all industry sectors, with a particular expertise in the energy and industrial sectors. It invests in aerospace and defense, chemicals, conglomerate services, consumer services, ecological, electronics, financial services, machinery, manufacturing, media, pharmaceuticals, retail, software, specialty minerals, textiles and leather, transportation, oil and gas production, coal production, materials, industrials, consumer discretionary, information technology, utilities, pipeline, storage, power generation and distribution, renewable and clean energy, oilfield services, healthcare, food and beverage, education, business services, and other select sectors. It prefers to invest in the United States and Canada. The fund seeks to invest between $10 million to $500 million per transaction in companies with EBITDA between $5 million and $250 million, sales value between $25 million and $500 million, and enterprise value between $5 million and $1000 million. It fund also co-invests for larger deals. The fund seeks control acquisitions by providing multiple levels of the capital structure. The fund focuses on sole, agented, club, or syndicated deals.

