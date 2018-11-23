Head-To-Head Analysis: Integral Technologies (ITKG) & Vicor (VICR)

Integral Technologies (OTCMKTS:ITKG) and Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Integral Technologies and Vicor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Integral Technologies N/A N/A N/A Vicor 9.57% 16.53% 13.84%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.6% of Vicor shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Integral Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.4% of Vicor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Integral Technologies has a beta of -0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vicor has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Integral Technologies and Vicor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Integral Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Vicor 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Integral Technologies and Vicor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Integral Technologies $70,000.00 114.67 -$5.67 million N/A N/A Vicor $227.83 million 5.83 $160,000.00 N/A N/A

Vicor has higher revenue and earnings than Integral Technologies.

Summary

Vicor beats Integral Technologies on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Integral Technologies Company Profile

Integral Technologies, Inc. focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of its ElectriPlast technologies in the United States. It offers ElectriPlast, an electrically and thermally conductive resin-based material that can be molded into various shapes and sizes associated with plastics and rubbers. The company's products are used in batteries, antennas, electronics shielding, lighting/LED circuitry, motors, switch actuators, resistors, medical devices, thermal management, toys, cable connector bodies, and other applications. Integral Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Evansville, Indiana.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting, regulating, and controlling electric current worldwide. It operates through three segments: Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor. The company offers modular direct current (DC)-DC converters, open-frame intermediate bus converters, and complementary components; high density zero voltage soft switching DC-DC converters; configurable products; and custom power systems. It also provides modular power components, Vicor integrated adapter packages, system-in-package point-of-load regulators, and front-end alternating currentDC solutions. The company serves independent manufacturers of electronic devices, original equipment manufacturers, and their contract manufacturers in aerospace and aviation, defense electronics, industrial automation and equipment, medical diagnostics, rail transportation, and test and measurement instrumentation, as well as the computing, networking equipment, solid state lighting, and transportation markets. Vicor Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

