Head-To-Head Analysis: YAHOO JAPAN Cor/ADR (YAHOY) and CMG Holdings Group (CMGO)

YAHOO JAPAN Cor/ADR (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) and CMG Holdings Group (OTCMKTS:CMGO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get YAHOO JAPAN Cor/ADR alerts:

This table compares YAHOO JAPAN Cor/ADR and CMG Holdings Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets YAHOO JAPAN Cor/ADR 14.09% 12.14% 6.26% CMG Holdings Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares YAHOO JAPAN Cor/ADR and CMG Holdings Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio YAHOO JAPAN Cor/ADR $8.10 billion 1.88 $1.23 billion $0.42 12.76 CMG Holdings Group $1.07 million 1.01 N/A N/A N/A

YAHOO JAPAN Cor/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than CMG Holdings Group.

Volatility and Risk

YAHOO JAPAN Cor/ADR has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CMG Holdings Group has a beta of 3.89, suggesting that its share price is 289% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

YAHOO JAPAN Cor/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. CMG Holdings Group does not pay a dividend. YAHOO JAPAN Cor/ADR pays out 28.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for YAHOO JAPAN Cor/ADR and CMG Holdings Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score YAHOO JAPAN Cor/ADR 0 0 2 0 3.00 CMG Holdings Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of YAHOO JAPAN Cor/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

YAHOO JAPAN Cor/ADR beats CMG Holdings Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

YAHOO JAPAN Cor/ADR Company Profile

Yahoo Japan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides search advertising and e-commerce services to Internet users in Japan. It operates through two segments, Media Business and Commerce Business. The Media Business segment offers Internet-based advertising-related services, such as paid search, display advertising, and other advertising related services; information listing services; and data center-related and other corporate services. The Consumer Business segment provides e-commerce related, membership, and financial and payment-related services. The company is also involved in the operation of various Internet sites that provide reservation services for hotels and restaurants; Internet distribution of video-streaming; planning, production, and sale of Internet advertising; and provision of entertainment information. In addition, it offers cloud and agent services; and advertising business and marketing automation services. Additionally, the company engages in venture capital, credit card, card loan, credit guarantee, foreign exchange margin trading, and e-commerce, online media, and other businesses related to automobiles and total driving experience; and the collection and production of sports-related information, as well as production of articles and content. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. Yahoo Japan Corporation is a subsidiary of SoftBank Group Corp.

CMG Holdings Group Company Profile

CMG Holdings Group, Inc., a marketing communications company, engages in the operation of organizations in the alternative advertising, digital media, experiential and interactive marketing, and entertainment sectors. The company is involved in the production and promotion, event design, sponsorship evaluation, negotiation and activation, talent buying, show production, stage and set design, and data analysis and management activities. It also offers branding and design services, such as graphic, industrial and package designs across traditional and new media, public relations, social media, media development and relations, and interactive marketing platforms to provide its clients with customary private digital media networks to design and develop individual broadcasting digital media channels to sell, promote, and enhance their digital media video content through mobile, online, and social mediums. The company serves clients across the marketing communication industry. CMG Holdings Group, Inc. is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for YAHOO JAPAN Cor/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YAHOO JAPAN Cor/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.