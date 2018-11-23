Head to Head Comparison: Jerash Holdings (US) (JRSH) versus Lululemon Athletica (LULU)

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) and Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Jerash Holdings (US) and Lululemon Athletica’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jerash Holdings (US) $69.29 million 1.28 $10.41 million N/A N/A Lululemon Athletica $2.65 billion 6.08 $258.66 million $2.59 46.97

Lululemon Athletica has higher revenue and earnings than Jerash Holdings (US).

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.3% of Jerash Holdings (US) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.5% of Lululemon Athletica shares are held by institutional investors. 43.0% of Jerash Holdings (US) shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Lululemon Athletica shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Jerash Holdings (US) and Lululemon Athletica’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jerash Holdings (US) 6.84% 16.08% 13.31% Lululemon Athletica 11.97% 28.67% 22.50%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Jerash Holdings (US) and Lululemon Athletica, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jerash Holdings (US) 0 0 0 0 N/A Lululemon Athletica 0 13 22 0 2.63

Lululemon Athletica has a consensus target price of $153.53, suggesting a potential upside of 26.21%. Given Lululemon Athletica’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lululemon Athletica is more favorable than Jerash Holdings (US).

Dividends

Jerash Holdings (US) pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Lululemon Athletica does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Lululemon Athletica beats Jerash Holdings (US) on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jerash Holdings (US)

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sports and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, crew neck shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., an athletic apparel company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth. It also provides fitness-related accessories, including bags, socks, underwear, yoga mats and equipment, and water bottles. The company sells its products through a chain of company-operated stores; outlets and warehouse sales; a network of wholesale accounts, such as yoga studios, health clubs, and fitness centers; temporary locations, including seasonal stores; license and supply arrangements; and showrooms, as well as directly to consumer through mobile apps, and lululemon.com and ivivva.com e-commerce sites. As of January 28, 2018, it operated 404 company-operated stores under the lululemon and ivivva brands in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, China, Singapore, Japan, Ireland, South Korea, Germany, and Switzerland. lululemon athletica inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

