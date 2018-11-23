Head-To-Head Comparison: Paul Mueller (MUEL) & Chart Industries (GTLS)

Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL) and Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Get Paul Mueller alerts:

Paul Mueller has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chart Industries has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Paul Mueller and Chart Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paul Mueller 0 0 0 0 N/A Chart Industries 0 2 4 0 2.67

Chart Industries has a consensus target price of $75.25, indicating a potential upside of 20.53%. Given Chart Industries’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Chart Industries is more favorable than Paul Mueller.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Paul Mueller and Chart Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paul Mueller $167.96 million 0.19 -$2.33 million N/A N/A Chart Industries $988.80 million 1.97 $28.00 million $0.96 65.03

Chart Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Paul Mueller.

Profitability

This table compares Paul Mueller and Chart Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paul Mueller -0.94% N/A N/A Chart Industries 5.69% 8.31% 3.93%

Summary

Chart Industries beats Paul Mueller on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paul Mueller

Paul Mueller Company designs and manufactures processing equipment for use in dairy farms; and various applications in food, beverage, pharmaceutical, and chemical facilities worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Dairy Farm Equipment, Industrial Equipment, Field Fabrication, and Transportation. The Dairy Farm Equipment segment provides milk cooling and storage equipment and accessories, refrigeration units, and heat recovery equipment for use on dairy farms to dealers, as well as directly to farmers; and services for farmers, as well as milk coolers for rent to farmers. The Industrial Equipment segment offers biopharmaceutical equipment, pure water equipment, and thermal energy storage equipment; heat transfer products; and stainless steel and alloy processing and storage tanks, as well as food, beverage, chemical, and industrial processing equipment to industrial customers. The Field Fabrication segment provides field-erected tanks and vessels, equipment installation, process piping, retrofit and/or repair of process systems, and turnkey design and construction of processing plants. Its products are used in sanitary and industrial process applications. The Transportation segment includes the delivery of products to customers, and backhauls of materials and components. This segment also offers contract carriage services for third parties. Paul Mueller Company was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Springfield, Missouri.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc. manufactures and sells engineered equipment, packaged solutions, and value-add services for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy & Chemicals (E&C), Distribution & Storage (D&S), and BioMedical. The E&C segment primarily provides brazed aluminum heat exchangers, Core-in-Kettle heat exchangers, air cooled heat exchangers, cold boxes, and process systems, as well as axial cooling fans for power, heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refining end user applications. The D&S segment designs, manufactures, installs, services, and maintains bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; and offer cryogenic components, including vacuum insulated pipes, engineered bulk gas installations, specialty liquid nitrogen, end-use equipment, and cryogenic flow meters. This segment also supplies cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, railcars, bulk storage tanks, fuel stations, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering LNG into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants. The BioMedical segment offers respiratory oxygen product line that comprises medical respiratory products, including liquid oxygen systems, as well as stationary, transportable, and portable oxygen concentrators primarily used for the in-home supplemental oxygen treatment of patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases, such as bronchitis, emphysema, and asthma. This segment also provides vacuum insulated containment vessels for storing biological materials; and on-site generation products that consist of self-contained and standard generators, and packaged systems for industrial and medical oxygen and nitrogen generating systems. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Ball Ground, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Paul Mueller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paul Mueller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.