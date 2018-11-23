Head to Head Comparison: Perma-Fix Environmental Services (PESI) versus Strategic Environmental & Energy Res (SENR)

Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) and Strategic Environmental & Energy Res (OTCMKTS:SENR) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.3% of Perma-Fix Environmental Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.5% of Strategic Environmental & Energy Res shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of Perma-Fix Environmental Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Perma-Fix Environmental Services and Strategic Environmental & Energy Res’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perma-Fix Environmental Services $49.77 million 0.73 -$3.68 million N/A N/A Strategic Environmental & Energy Res $8.43 million 0.62 -$2.19 million N/A N/A

Strategic Environmental & Energy Res has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Perma-Fix Environmental Services.

Profitability

This table compares Perma-Fix Environmental Services and Strategic Environmental & Energy Res’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perma-Fix Environmental Services 2.43% 0.64% 0.30% Strategic Environmental & Energy Res -63.05% N/A -135.10%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Perma-Fix Environmental Services and Strategic Environmental & Energy Res, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perma-Fix Environmental Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Strategic Environmental & Energy Res 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Perma-Fix Environmental Services beats Strategic Environmental & Energy Res on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services Company Profile

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Treatment, Services, and Medical. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities. This segment is also involved in the research and development activities to identify, develop, and implement waste processing techniques for problematic waste streams. The Services segment provides on-site waste management services to commercial and government customers; technical services, such as professional radiological measurement and site survey, and integrated occupational safety and health, as well as consulting, engineering, project and waste management, environmental, decontamination and decommissioning (D&D) field, technical, and management personnel and services; nuclear services, including technology-based services comprising engineering, D&D, specialty, construction, logistics, transportation, processing, and disposal; and remediation of nuclear licensed and federal facilities, as well as cleanup of nuclear legacy sites. This segment also owns an equipment calibration and maintenance laboratory that services, maintains, calibrates, and sources health physics and industrial hygiene, as well as customized nuclear, environmental, and occupational safety and health instrumentation. The Medical segment is involved in the research and development of medical isotope production technology. Its Treatment and Services segments provide services to research institutions, commercial companies, public utilities, and governmental agencies through direct sales to customers or through intermediaries. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Strategic Environmental & Energy Res Company Profile

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides clean-technologies, waste management innovations, and related services to companies primarily in the oil and gas, refining, landfill, food, beverage and agriculture, and renewable fuel industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Cleaning, Environmental Solutions, and Solid Waste. It offers general industrial cleaning and waste management services to various industry sectors, primarily upstream oil and gas production, and downstream refineries. The company also designs and sells H2SPlus and OdorFilter dry scrubber system solutions for management of hydrogen sulfide in biogas, landfill gas, and petroleum processing operations; and develops waste destruction technology using pyrolytic heating process combined with non-thermal plasma assisted oxidation. In addition, it develops renewable natural gas projects; and chemical absorbents and catalysts that enhance the capability of biogas produced from landfill, wastewater treatment, and agricultural digester operations. The company is headquartered in Golden, Colorado. Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc. is a subsidiary of New Stratus Energy Inc.

