Head to Head Comparison: Re/Max (RMAX) and Novation Companies (NOVC)

Re/Max (NYSE:RMAX) and Novation Companies (OTCMKTS:NOVC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.6% of Novation Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Re/Max shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.3% of Novation Companies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Re/Max and Novation Companies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Re/Max 1 3 4 0 2.38 Novation Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Re/Max presently has a consensus price target of $51.83, suggesting a potential upside of 64.19%. Given Re/Max’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Re/Max is more favorable than Novation Companies.

Profitability

This table compares Re/Max and Novation Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Re/Max 8.19% 90.23% 13.73% Novation Companies -10.14% N/A -17.08%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Re/Max and Novation Companies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Re/Max $195.93 million 2.86 $12.81 million $1.87 16.88 Novation Companies $27.96 million 0.12 -$10.86 million N/A N/A

Re/Max has higher revenue and earnings than Novation Companies.

Risk & Volatility

Re/Max has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Novation Companies has a beta of -1.16, suggesting that its stock price is 216% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Re/Max pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Novation Companies does not pay a dividend. Re/Max pays out 42.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Re/Max has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Summary

Re/Max beats Novation Companies on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Re/Max

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Novation Companies

Novation Companies, Inc., through its subsidiary, Healthcare Staffing, Inc., provides outsourced health care staffing and related services primarily to Community Service Boards in Georgia. It also owns a portfolio of mortgage securities. The company was formerly known as NovaStar Financial, Inc. and changed its name to Novation Companies, Inc. in May 2012. Novation Companies, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri.

