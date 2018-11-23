Head to Head Comparison: Trade Desk (TTD) and DecisionPoint Systems (DPSI)

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) and DecisionPoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Trade Desk has a beta of 3.16, suggesting that its stock price is 216% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DecisionPoint Systems has a beta of 4.59, suggesting that its stock price is 359% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.7% of Trade Desk shares are held by institutional investors. 26.9% of Trade Desk shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of DecisionPoint Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Trade Desk and DecisionPoint Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trade Desk 15.62% 22.86% 8.07% DecisionPoint Systems N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Trade Desk and DecisionPoint Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trade Desk $308.22 million 16.63 $50.79 million $1.19 99.61 DecisionPoint Systems $31.10 million 0.00 $1.68 million N/A N/A

Trade Desk has higher revenue and earnings than DecisionPoint Systems.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Trade Desk and DecisionPoint Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trade Desk 1 5 12 0 2.61 DecisionPoint Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Trade Desk presently has a consensus target price of $118.41, indicating a potential downside of 0.10%. Given Trade Desk’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Trade Desk is more favorable than DecisionPoint Systems.

Summary

Trade Desk beats DecisionPoint Systems on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc., a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including connected TV, mobile, video, audio, display, social, and native on various devices, such as smart TVs, computers, and mobile phones and tablets. It serves advertising agencies and other service providers for advertisers. The Trade Desk, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Ventura, California.

About DecisionPoint Systems

DecisionPoint Systems, Inc. operates as an enterprise mobility systems integrator in the United States. It sells and installs mobile computing and wireless systems, such as mobile computers, mobile application software, and related data capture equipment. The company deploys mobile applications for retail stores, warehousing and distribution, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and field mobility industries. It also provides enterprise mobile software systems, which include APEXWare Field Service solution; APEXWare Merchandising, Sales and Delivery solution; APEXWare Warehouse Management System; DecisionPoint custom development solution; and ContentSentral, which manages and distributes corporate content, as well as resells specialized applications. In addition, the company offers professional services comprising business consulting for understanding the implementation of mobile computing for a business process; technical consulting for determining the technology to be used and implemented; and technical development services consisting of software programming and configuration of the mobile computing, and application solutions, as well as interface software for customer's existing back-office systems. Further, it provides supply chain services, such as Pre-Contract, Pre Go-Live, and Post Go-Live solutions; and deployment and support services consisting of implementation and rollout services. Additionally, the company offers enterprise wireless and mobile computing hardware, such as handheld and vehicle-mounted, and ruggedized mobile computers; wireless LAN infrastructure; GPS receivers; two-way radios; handheld bar code scanners; laptops and tablet computers for rugged environments; consumer Smartphone and tablet computers; and bar code consumables. It serves retail, utility, transportation and logistics, manufacturing, wholesale, distribution, and other commercial customers. The company is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.