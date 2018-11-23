Head-To-Head Contrast: Aytu Bioscience (AYTU) versus Its Peers

Aytu Bioscience (NASDAQ: AYTU) is one of 528 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Aytu Bioscience to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aytu Bioscience and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Aytu Bioscience $3.66 million -$10.18 million -0.03 Aytu Bioscience Competitors $2.03 billion $140.19 million -1.81

Aytu Bioscience’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Aytu Bioscience. Aytu Bioscience is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Aytu Bioscience has a beta of 6.25, suggesting that its stock price is 525% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aytu Bioscience’s peers have a beta of 1.17, suggesting that their average stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Aytu Bioscience and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aytu Bioscience -233.14% -126.47% -61.21% Aytu Bioscience Competitors -1,825.44% -92.49% -26.19%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Aytu Bioscience and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aytu Bioscience 0 0 1 0 3.00 Aytu Bioscience Competitors 3822 11140 25277 845 2.56

Aytu Bioscience presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,049.43%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 66.49%. Given Aytu Bioscience’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Aytu Bioscience is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of Aytu Bioscience shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Aytu Bioscience peers beat Aytu Bioscience on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Aytu Bioscience

Aytu BioScience, Inc., a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of hypogonadism (low testosterone), insomnia, and male infertility in the United States and internationally. The company markets Natesto, a nasal gel for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ZolpiMist, an oral spray for the treatment of insomnia. It also offers MiOXSYS, an in vitro diagnostic semen analysis test that is used in the measurement of static oxidation reduction potential in human semen. In addition, the company provides MiOXSYS analyzer, a portable lightweight desktop platform that is used in clinical or research laboratory or near a patient care area; and MiOXSYS disposable sensors. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

