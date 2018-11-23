Head to Head Contrast: Neah Power Systems (NPWZ) and Novanta (NOVT)

Neah Power Systems (OTCMKTS:NPWZ) and Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Neah Power Systems has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Novanta has a beta of 1.72, suggesting that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Neah Power Systems and Novanta’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neah Power Systems N/A N/A -$2.41 million N/A N/A Novanta $521.29 million 4.32 $60.05 million $1.60 40.29

Novanta has higher revenue and earnings than Neah Power Systems.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.9% of Novanta shares are held by institutional investors. 27.0% of Neah Power Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of Novanta shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Neah Power Systems and Novanta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neah Power Systems N/A N/A N/A Novanta 6.18% 18.95% 8.74%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Neah Power Systems and Novanta, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neah Power Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Novanta 0 1 1 0 2.50

Novanta has a consensus target price of $54.00, indicating a potential downside of 16.24%. Given Novanta’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Novanta is more favorable than Neah Power Systems.

Summary

Novanta beats Neah Power Systems on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Neah Power Systems

Neah Power Systems, Inc. develops and sells silicon based rechargeable lithium batteries, silicon fuel cells, and Formira HOD systems. The company focuses on developing and supplying its products for military, transportation vehicles, and portable electronics applications in India, China, and parts of Europe. Neah Power Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

About Novanta

Novanta Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures. Its Vision segment provides a range of medical grade technologies, including medical insufflators, pumps, and related disposables; surgical displays and operating room integration technologies; optical data collection and machine vision technologies; radio frequency identification technologies; thermal printers; spectrometry technologies; and embedded touch screen solutions. The company's Precision Motion segment offers optical encoders, precision motor and motion control technology, air bearing spindles, and precision machined components. The company sells its products through its direct sales force, resellers, distributors, and system integrators under the Cambridge Technology, Lincoln Laser, ExoTec Precision, Synrad, Laser Quantum, WOM, Lemke, NDS, NDSsi, Reach Technology, JADAK, Skyetek, ThingMagic, Photo Research, General Scanning, Celera Motion, MicroE, Applimotion, and Westwind brands. Novanta Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

