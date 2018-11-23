Head-To-Head Survey: Quotient Technology (QUOT) versus Salon Media Group (SLNM)

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) and Salon Media Group (OTCMKTS:SLNM) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Quotient Technology alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Quotient Technology and Salon Media Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quotient Technology 0 1 4 0 2.80 Salon Media Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Quotient Technology currently has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 41.31%. Given Quotient Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Quotient Technology is more favorable than Salon Media Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Quotient Technology and Salon Media Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quotient Technology $322.11 million 3.56 -$15.07 million ($0.13) -92.54 Salon Media Group $4.57 million 0.99 -$9.57 million N/A N/A

Salon Media Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Quotient Technology.

Volatility and Risk

Quotient Technology has a beta of 0.17, indicating that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Salon Media Group has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.3% of Quotient Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Salon Media Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of Quotient Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 83.9% of Salon Media Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Quotient Technology and Salon Media Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quotient Technology -5.27% -3.11% -1.93% Salon Media Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Salon Media Group beats Quotient Technology on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Quotient Technology Company Profile

Quotient Technology Inc. provides digital marketing platform that offers digital coupons and media solutions to consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands, retailers, and shoppers in the United States. The company operates its platform across various distribution networks, reaching approximately 60 million shoppers, including the app and Website of its flagship consumer brand, Coupons.com, other owned and operated properties, and various publisher partners. It also operates Retailer iQ on a co-branded or white label basis with retail partners, providing them a digital platform to engage with their shoppers across their Websites, mobiles, e-commerce, and social channels. In addition, the company offers promotions and digital advertising services. It serves approximately 700 CPGs, representing approximately 2,000 brands, including various food, beverage, personal, and household product manufacturers; retail partners representing various classes of trade, such as grocery retailers, as well as drug, dollar, club, and mass merchandise channels; and consumers visiting its Web, mobile properties, and social channels. The company was formerly known as Coupons.com Incorporated and changed its name to Quotient Technology Inc. in October 2015. Quotient Technology Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Salon Media Group Company Profile

Salon Media Group, Inc., an Internet media company, operates an online news Website in the United States. It produces a content Website with various subject-specific sections. The company's Salon.com Website features various voices and perspectives; and covers a range of topics, including news, politics, race, religion, arts and culture, entertainment, sustainability, innovation, technology, and business. It also hosts dynamic content, such as video, slideshows, and images. Salon Media Group, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.